4 bold predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans in Week 4
C.J. Stroud throws first career interception
The fact that the Steelers have an excellent pass rush led by T.J. Watt but also Alex Highsmith, means that C.J. Stroud is not going to have much time in the pocket. The former Ohio State Buckeye quarterback has gotten off to a great start but could have a career first in Week 4.
Through the first three games, C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception and in the last two games has thrown four touchdowns and averaged 332 passing yards per game. However, with limited time in the pocket it could speed up Stroud processing and force him into ill-advised throws.
The other challenge for Stroud is that Mike Tomlin is a veteran coach that knows how to call a defense to confuse inexperienced quarterbacks. The Steelers have done a good job of forcing interceptions this season with four, which is tied for the fifth most this season.
The rookie quarterback has had a promising start to the season but this week is unlikely to see him have the same success.