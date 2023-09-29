4 bold predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans in Week 4
Houston Texans give up three sacks to T.J. Watt
On a normal week, T.J. Watt creates a challenge for any team. He is probably the best pass rusher in the NFL and already has six sacks on the season, which leads the NFL in that category.
However, for the Texans entering this game it is a huge mismatch especially with the players expected to miss this game. Tytus Howard, the starting right tackle, has been on injured reserve this season after suffering a broken hand which was one of the reasons the Texans traded for Josh Jones with the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, Jones is dealing with a hand injury and is now set to miss this game while Laremy Tunsil looks like he will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. This means the Texans are likely to have George Fant and Austin Deculus, who has yet to take a snap on offense in a regular season game.
It could be a tough day for the Texans and T.J. Watt will have a field day, recording three sacks on C.J. Stroud.