3 up, 2 down for the Houston Texans' second preseason game
Will Anderson Jr, for the second week in a row was a terror
I'm looking forward to seeing this young man on the field during the regular season and throughout his career. He looks like he could be the next great pass-rusher in the NFL. This week he recorded two tackles, a sack, QB hit, and forced a fumble, while also adding a tackle for a loss.
The Miami Dolphins have had some struggles along their offensive line already this season but if this is what the Texans are going to get from Anderson on a weekly basis, he will make game-changing plays throughout the year and will help keep the Texans competitive and in games.
In a division that in my opinion is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, someone like Anderson can and will be a difference-maker. The AFC is loaded with great quarterbacks and Anderson will be a great equalizer. Look for this kid to be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion from Week One.