3 up, 2 down for the Houston Texans' second preseason game
C.J. Stroud appeared far more comfortable this week
C.J. Stroud looked terrible on his first two passes of the game, badly missing on both targets that would likely have been touchdowns, including one on fourth down. But after that, Stroud completed seven of ten passes and looked comfortable in the pocket.
Stroud played the first half of the game and finished with 60 yards passing before coming out at halftime. He didn't score any touchdowns, but he also didn't turn the ball over this week, which is a huge plus. He displayed excellent accuracy and decision-making on a handful of throws as well.
The Texans' second drive was the most impressive when he completed multiple passes to several different targets, including Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Robert Woods. The drive covered 61 yards on 11 plays and resulted in a field goal. If Stroud can get that type of protection from his line and spread the ball around, he should have a successful rookie season.