3 unhinged things C.J. Stroud said that made him go viral
By Chad Porto
C.J. Stroud's unlikely mentor
As the "I hate Aaron Rodgers" tour progressed on the podcast, C.J. Stroud narrowed down on why he doesn't want Aaron Rodgers' career. He points to the possible issues Rodgers may have had with teammates as a core reason he thinks Rodgers isn't on Manning or Stafford's level.
This further reveals that an old Rodgers rival, Tom Brady, is not only someone Stroud talks to regularly but is actively mentoring the young quarterback. He further goes on to explain why he thinks (via NBC Sports) that guys like Brady keep winning
"“You know what I think it is? I’ve talked to Tom Brady, about this because he’s a good mentor to me. . . . What he told me is his teammates, and how he treats his teammates. And that’s where I think it falls off. We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates, but you can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because how he got those rings.”"
While Brady did have a habit of yelling at every coach, exec, and official he could find, he did have a habit of not only getting guys to stick around but being able to recruit some of the biggest names of their era to the New England Patriots and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady knew how to run a tight ship (no pun intended) as he was able to win seven Super Bowl championships, six more than Rodgers could ever dream of. If you're going to pick a mentor, you'd have a hard time doing better than Brady.
Stroud has some strong opinions on the pros of the past, and we're optimistic he can one day etch his name in the same Hall of Fame area where those men will one day reside.