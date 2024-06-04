3 unhinged things C.J. Stroud said that made him go viral
By Chad Porto
C.J. Stroud dunks on Aaron Rodgers
It's a little wild, admittedly, that C.J. Stroud went as hard against Aaron Rodgers as he did. Yet, here we are. Not only did Stroud take Eli Manning's career over Rodgers, but he went on to say that Matthew Stafford was more talented. Not only was he more talented, but had Stafford been in Green Bay instead of Rodgers, Green Bay would have won more Super Bowls.
Stroud (via NBC Sports) goes on to say just how many more titles a Stafford-led Packers would have over the Rodgers-Led Packers, saying;
"“If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have had more rings. I think he would have like three or four.”"
Stafford and Rodgers both have one Super Bowl title apiece, with Stafford winning his one year removed following a trade from Detroit. The long-time Detroit Lions quarterback swapped places with then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Stafford would go on to win a title immediately in 2021.
Since then, Stafford has looked fine but did miss most of the 2022 season due to injury. His replacement, Jared Goff, is now one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC and the driving force behind the Detroit Lions revival.
Rodgers and Stafford are both very talented quarterbacks, and it's unfair to say that Stafford would've led the Packers to four potential rings. After all, Stafford never had to deal with Mike McCarthy as a head coach. If Rodgers had a different quarterback, say, Sean McVay, then the Packers likely win more than one title. It wasn't Rodgers' play that kept the Packers out of the title scene.