3 unhinged things C.J. Stroud said that made him go viral
By Chad Porto
Picking Eli Manning over Aaron Rodgers
The talk of the interview wasn't just about C.J. Stroud and his current playing days but the pros that came before him and who helped shape the game. Retiring before Stroud even got to Ohio State, Eli Manning was one of those names that Stroud put over favorably. While speaking on the podcast, he chose to take Manning's career over current pro and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Stroud (via NBC Sports) would go on to cite Manning's status as a two-time Super Bowl winner as the reason why, saying;
"“You want the rings, dog. Eli got two.”"
We don't totally disagree. Manning will likely be in the Hall of Fame one day soon, after all, he had four Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl wins and two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards as well. He's done the work, earned the prize, and did so by besting arguably the best quarterback ever; Tom Brady.
Rodgers, well, has not. He defeated a very tough Pittsburgh Steelers team in year three as a starter for the Packers and has never gone back since. He's likely to end his career being a one-time winner, as it's unlikely he will return to form at 40 years old after tearing his Achilles tendon.
That's not the only reason we agree with Stroud picking Manning over Rodgers; Manning is far more likable. Rodgers has made himself a lightning rod for controversy with his behavior, demeanor, and overall off-field antics that may wind up in litigation one day if he's not careful.