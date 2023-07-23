3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Houston Texans training camp
While the focus may be on players like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, these three players are worth keeping an eye on during Houston Texans' training camp.
Xazavian Valladay
The final player is running back Xazavian Valladay, who was an undrafted free agent signing by the Houston Texans after the 2023 NFL Draft. Valladay played four seasons at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State last year and had 1,481 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns.
He would have an impressive week of practices ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl and show off the fact that he is a well-rounded running back. Valladay can be a threat both running the ball but also as a receiver.
The top of the depth chart seems pretty well set with Daemon Pierce and free agent addition Devin Singletary for this season. However, Valladay is a player that could earn a spot behind those two on the depth chart this season as the third running back in the rotation.
If he were to earn that role, it would set him up to even replace Singletary in 2024 since the former Buffalo Bills running back was signed only to a one-year deal.