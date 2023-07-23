3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Houston Texans training camp
While the focus may be on players like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, these three players are worth keeping an eye on during Houston Texans' training camp.
Nico Collins
The wide receiver position should look pretty different for the Houston Texans this season with free agent additions Robert Woods and Noah Brown along with the potential return of John Metchie III, who sat out his rookie season. However, the key to the position is Nico Collins who could be overlooked entering training camp due to these changes.
However, Nico Collins has probably the biggest ceiling of any of the wide receivers the Texans have on the roster. He has a great size at 6'4" and 215 pounds and is a big target for rookie C.J. Stroud. Last season he finished with 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns while playing in only 10 games due to injuries.
The depth chart at wide receiver has plenty of sorting out during training camp, especially with the departure of Brandin Cooks in the offseason. The offense needs someone to step in as the number one wide receiver and Collins has a great chance to address that need.