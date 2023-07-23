3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Houston Texans training camp
While the focus may be on players like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, these three players are worth keeping an eye on during Houston Texans' training camp.
The Houston Texans have made a number of changes to this roster during the offseason and there are a number of new players that fans should be excited to see in training camp. This group includes players like C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, and Dalton Schultz.
However, there are some under-the-radar players that could be in line for big roles that could have significant impacts on how the season goes for the Houston Texans. These are three players in particular that may not be generating many headlines but are certainly worth noting during training camp.
Jonathan Greenard
The Houston Texans drafted Will Anderson with the third overall pick and he is expected to significantly improve the pass rush and be a cornerstone for this defense for the foreseeable future. However, he won't be able to do it alone and one of the players that could significantly impact their success getting to the quarterback is Jonathan Greenard.
Greenard was a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft and would appear in 13 games as a rookie and have one sack in that season. However, in his second season he made a much bigger impact for this defense with eight sacks and the hope was that he could carry that momentum into last season.
Unfortunately, injuries seemed to derail that as Greenard played in only eight games and had 1.5 sacks. As he is entering the final year of his rookie contract, there is notable optimism that he can pick back up from what he showed in 2021.
At the end of May, defensive line coach Jaques Cesaire talked about what Greenard was improving on and noted that he improved his rush and how to develop that part of his game. Will Anderson will generate most of the headlines entering the season but Jonathan Greenard is one player worth watching.