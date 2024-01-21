3 things the Houston Texans did right in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens
The Houston Texans weren't completely lost against the Baltimore Ravens
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-10 on Saturday night, in a game that after halftime wasn't actually very close. The first half was tight, rocking a 10-10 tie heading into halftime. After halftime, however, the Ravens hung 24 unanswered points on the Texans.
It was rough to watch. The team lost contain on Lamar Jackson, didn't lock down the underneath routes, and couldn't establish a rhythm on offense to score points. It wasn't great to see, and watching the offensive line fail to propel the running game was especially brutal. Yet, that doesn't mean the Texans didn't do anything right.
They did do some things that fans should be proud of and we're going to highlight them now.
1. They didn't give up a single sack
The Baltimore Ravens led the league in sacks, but they got none on C.J. Stroud during the game. That's a sign that guys like Laremy Tunsil stepped up, but due to how inconsistent the line is after him, the real reason the Ravens couldn't get to the quarterback is because of the quarterback. Stroud's awareness of the blitz and just the overall sense of the pocket is next level, and he was a key reason he stayed upright as often as he did.
2. They got to Lamar Jackson and caused issues with their passing game
Of any quarterback in this game you thought would be sacked three times, it's alright to assume it was Stroud. He's got the worst of the two offensive lines, he's been sacked quite a bit and the Ravens' defense is pretty sack-happy. So getting to Jackson three more times than you got to Stroud? That's something to hang your hat on as a defense.
3. Underused players stepped up when they needed to
The Ravens were a tough beast, so it was good to see your not-so-usual cast of characters step up and make plays, namely punt returner Steven Sims, the man responsible for the Texans' only touchdown in the game. Without him, this game wouldn't have been nearly as close throughout the entire game.