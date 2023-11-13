3 things the Houston Texans did against the Cincinnati Bengals that we were happy to see
The Houston Texans challenged themselves against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
By Chad Porto
Introducing the running back
The biggest concern involving the offense was getting a true running game going. Heading into Week 10, the Texans had only mustered less than four yards per carry from their two most prominent running backs. And while we leave the week and move on to Week 11, and the Texans still don't have a primary runner over 3.9 yards per carry, that may change soon.
Against the Bengals, the Texans were without second-year runner Dameon Pierce. Pierce, who had a good rookie year, had struggled all year behind this patch-worked offensive line, and with him set to miss the Bengals' game, everyone expected another week of bad running from the Texans offense.
But then former Buffalo Bills' running back Devin Singletary stepped up to take his shot and what a shot he took. On 30 attempts, he rushed for 150 yards, and a touchdown. He didn't have many huge runs either, his longest being 22 yards, meaning a lot of his carries were for modest chunks of yards. Four, five, six, or seven yards at a time. The type of running you want to see from your offenes. Big plays are great but they often skew just how efficient a running game can be. You want four or five yards per carry, not one and two, and then one 88-yard run.
And thats essentially what the Texans did against the Bengals, with Singletary getting five yards per carry in the process and giving the Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud a bit of a relief by giving him a real running game.
Something he's not had this season. If the Texans can keep this type of execution going on the ground, then the team should be as hard to beat as anyone else in the NFL.