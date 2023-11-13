3 things the Houston Texans did against the Cincinnati Bengals that we were happy to see
The Houston Texans challenged themselves against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
By Chad Porto
In a pair of articles we published recently, we talked about some things the Houston Texans had to do to not only win the game but to work on for the remainder of the season. We knew the Texans had to keep C.J. Stroud upright, get after Joe Burrow, and make kicks when they occurred.
Well, Stroud was only sacked once, while Burrow was sacked four times. While Matt Ammendola made all six of the kicks he came on for, three field goals, and three extra points. So the Texans did exactly what they needed to do to win the game. But they also showed off some things that had us pause for concern throughout the season so far.
The Texans are not good at rushing the passer, having only 17 sacks heading into the Cincinnati Bengals contest. So the outing was a good experience for those concerned about the pass rush. The defense also struggled against stopping the pass, giving up the 11th most yards per game through the air.
Not only that, but the offense, as good as it has been under C.J. Stroud's tutorship, has not been very effective in a conventional run-game situation. Both of the Texans' key running backs, Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary, averaged under four yards per carry heading into the Bengals game which was an area of concern that needed to be addressed as we continued into the season.
So now that the Houston Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of 30-27, what can we take away from the game?