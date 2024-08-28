3 surprising players who the Houston Texans kept on the roster
By Chad Porto
Jeff Okudah
It's great to see Ashton Kutcher bringing back his iconic mid-2000s show Punk'd for a new season. After all, there's no other explanation why Jeff Okudah made the team and Desmond King didn't. King played great in 2023 and just as well in the 2024 preseason. He was everything we were hoping for.
In fact, with how badly Kamari Lassiter has struggled so far, the top three corners in the eyes of many people were King, Myles Bryant, and Derek Stingley Jr. Is Okudah better than any of those three names in no one's wildest fantasy? Not in our opinion. Yet, the Texans front office and coaching staff must have thought so, as Okudah will once again prove that he wasn't a bust.
Except that he has been nothing but. No one person has gone as far as he has off of his former draft stock as he has. Three teams have all thought high enough of him to acquire him, yet so far, none of them have liked what they saw. Considering that Okudah didn't even play a single down of preseason football, it boggles the mind that he's on this team. none have liked what they saw so far
Especially when others, who played better (and just played), are not.