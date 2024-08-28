3 surprising players who the Houston Texans kept on the roster
By Chad Porto
Dameon Pierce
The Houston Texans are carrying five running backs into 2024. Three was what most expected, but that was when many thought the team would carry a true fullback. However, this year doesn't seem to be the case, as all three of the team's fullbacks were released. Many believe that British Brooks and Cade Stover will likely take over the role going forward, which makes total sense.
Brooks got eyes on him this preseason and Stover has tremendous upside. It makes sense that they'd give time to those guys over someone who wasn't setting the world on fire.
What doesn't make a lot of sense is why Dameon Pierce is once again being wheeled out, despite being arguably the worst running back on the team in not just 2023 but so far through 2024. It's wild enough that Dare Ogunbowale made the team again, but Pierce? Pierce just hasn't been good.
He may have had a solid rookie year, but so did Trent Richardson and he didn't get half as many opportunities as Pierce has had. Maybe he will get better in 2024. Perhaps he's got a better grasp on the playbook, maybe he's more confident and more ready to succeed.
Maybe he's riding pine by Week 4. Who knows, but Pierce wasn't one of the three best running backs. Not when J.J. Taylor and Jawhar Jordan had to get cut to make room for him.