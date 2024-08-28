3 surprising players who the Houston Texans kept on the roster
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have finalized their roster. At least for now. The team will make some changes throughout the season, but things are settled as we move to the first encounter against the Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts are on the horizon, it's understandable that we're not ready to talk about them just yet.
The final cut-down day is, after all, always unpredictable. This year was no different. The Texans made some really strong decisions, like keeping John Metchie III and moving Davis Mills to the team's backup quarterback behind C.J. Stroud.
They also made some, truly, baffling moves. Not every player will add an incredible amount of value to the team, and sometimes guys get overvalued (or undervalued) by certain coaches. Head coach DeMeco Ryans is no different. He's just as prone to making mistakes by favoring the man over the player.
In our opinion, as wrong or right as it may be, we believe there were a few names that didn't need to make the team. Not just that, but they shouldn't have made the team over other guys. Seeing the likes of Desmond King and Max Tooley get the boot was rough, especially when you see how many guys made the team they frankly shouldn't have.
Now, every team has these types of picks. The Texans are no different, so this isn't a slight against the head coach or front office staff, but we wouldn't have made the same moves in their position.