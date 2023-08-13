3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of DeMeco Ryans heading into 2023
Strength: Player Background
While DeMeco Ryans may not have experience as a coach in the NFL, he has certainly plenty of experience in the NFL in general. He would play 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.
Ryans would play six seasons with the Texans before finishing his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and playing four seasons there. He would have plenty of success in his NFL career after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and being named to the Pro Bowl twice.
The experience with the NFL, and the fact he isn't that far removed from being a player, should help him relate to some of the younger players on the roster. He should have a good understanding of what they are going through and hopefully get the most out of the roster.