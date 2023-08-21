3 sleepers on the Houston Texans worth drafting in fantasy football
By Brett Hawn
2). Devin Singletary
Though standout sophomore Dameon Pierce is entrenched as the primary ball carrier on this Texans team, new backfield mate Devin Singletary is a high-profile handcuff option. The former Buffalo Bills rusher finished 2022 as the RB23, to the tune of just over 11 points per game according to Pro Football Network.
Moreover, Singletary has the benefit of being a proven receiving option, recording multiple seasons of 30+ receptions during his time in Buffalo. That notion alone should benefit Singletary in PPR formats and grant him a case in standard leagues with the proper snap count.
Currently slated as the RB42, an injury to Pierce could very easily propel Singletary up the ladder and he has proven to be a solid back in fantasy with a larger workload.
For now, however, Singletary profiles as a valuable late-round handcuff, and with the uncertain nature of injuries, these types of players are just as valuable.