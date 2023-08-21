3 sleepers on the Houston Texans worth drafting in fantasy football
By Brett Hawn
Synonymous with the start of football season, fantasy football is once again on the rise. Millions of fans are currently engaging in their leagues and preparing their drafts to take home the glory. There are many different league types, including dynasty, keeper, standard PPR (points per reception), standard, and more.
Regardless of which league you find yourself involved in, drafting is a very important and necessary skill. In order to be a league winner one must unearth the hidden gems, guys that don’t have a high draft positioning but may have a high chance to outperform their rankings.
Do the Houston Texans possess any of those sleeper picks? Let’s take a look at three Houston Texans players that are overlooked assets in fantasy football.
1). Tank Dell
Tank Dell’s strong offseason has raised his stock significantly. Previously at Toro Times, we observed the rookies budding chemistry with the Texans' signal callers as a prime reason for his rapid rise in play. Could that translate over to fantasy football?
The rookie had a very promising first game in the NFL, catching five of his eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' win over the Patriots two weeks ago. While one preseason game should not warrant Dell as a must-add, the rookie has a history of proven production dating back to his college days at the University of Houston.
There, the 5’10”, 165-pound receiver lit up the stat sheet, recording two consecutive seasons of over 90 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and double-digit touchdowns. Simply put, despite the small stature the 23-year-old had a large impact on the collegiate level.
In the latest Houston Texans unofficial depth chart, the rookie third-rounder is listed as the WR3/WR4. While at first glance this may not look like a promising ranking, the state of the depth chart for the Texans' wide receiver room is far from a certainty, and there is ample reason to believe that with continued success, Dell could very easily compete for meaningful snaps right out of the gate.
Currently ranked as WR96 in Pro Football Network’s fantasy rankings, Dell profiles as a solid piece for dynasty leagues and a player worthy of a late-round flier in standard formats.