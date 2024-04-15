3 running back prospects the Houston Texans could draft
They just acquired Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's not too much behind him.
Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Estime hasn't spent as much time in college as the rest of the backs we discussed, only playing three years for the Fighting Irish. In those three years, he became one of the best backs in the nation, totaling 1,341 yards and 18 TDs in 2023. Not having the breakaway speed of a pass-catching back, Estime wasn't much of a receiver at Notre Dame. Running a 4.71 40 at the combine, Estime will likely become Houston's goal line back during Mixon's time here.
Estime has a bit of a fumbling issue that will need correction, however. Early on in the season, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman told reporters Estime was benched for "putting the ball on the ground" against Navy. He should be able to get that worked out though, seeing as some of the best backs in the league have started their careers fumbling the football.
Estime has the ability to take over as the lead back after Mixon is gone, and sitting behind him for a little while will only help him continue to grow. At just 20 years old, he's not as experienced as some of the other backs listed here, and they could view year 1 as a "redshirt season" to help him refine his game.