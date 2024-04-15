3 running back prospects the Houston Texans could draft
They just acquired Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's not too much behind him.
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Another fifth-year senior, Davis was a productive player for the Wildcats. Totaling 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns in his lone season at Kentucky. Before then, Davis spent two seasons at Vanderbilt and two seasons at Temple. Standing at 5'8 211 lbs, Davis is a ground-and-pound back and isn't known for having a burst of speed like Houston may have been used to with Devin Singletary not too long ago. Running a 4.52 at the combine, he won't be able to go into meetings telling teams he's an insanely quick runner, but a team that needs someone of his build will fall in love with him quickly.
Now running the football as much as he did, and as powerful as he did, there'll be some wear and tear before he even steps foot on an NFL field. Davis suffered a season-ending toe injury after transferring to Vanderbilt and only played in the team's first three games. The good news for him, though, is he's not as broken down as Guerendo is already. Teams may likely value that more, leaning towards Davis more.
Davis will be a nice complimentary back to Mixon in the run game and should be able to help out in pass-blocking situations as well. This would be a home run pick for Houston on day three of the draft.