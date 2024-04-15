3 running back prospects the Houston Texans could draft
They just acquired Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's not too much behind him.
Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
Guerendo, a fifth-year senior, had a very impressive season as their lead back. In 2023, he totaled 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries. The 6'0 221 pound back had an impressive combine that helped his draft stock, running a 4.33 40-yard dash and a 1.55 10-yard split. Guerendo has been a hot name lately, as he has top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Houston Texans. For Guerendo, he's expected to be a day three draft pick, right where the Texans should take theirs.
Guerendo has a lengthy injury history, suffering two season-ending injuries in college. A season-ending hamstring injury in 2020, and a lisfranc injury in 2021. That, paired with multiple other minor injuries over the course of his five seasons is going to be a concern that teams have on draft day, and some may completely take him off their draft boards for it. There's no doubting his talent, but whoever selects him will have the question in the back of their head "How long can he last before another serious injury?".
For the Texans, the risk of reinjuring his hamstring may not be as high since he won't be a lead back with Joe Mixon in town, which makes him a good fit both health-wise and scheme-wise in Houston.