3 questions surrounding the Houston Texans offensive line heading into training camp
There has been a lot of hype and chatter about the Houston Texans' skill position players. What about the offensive line though? This was a massive weakness a season ago, will they be better in 2023?
Can the Houston Texans offensive line come together
This is the biggest question of all. If the Texans struggle on the line, it will derail any hope for Stroud and the offense. The front five have to be able to adequately protect their rookie quarterback, plus if they can open up holes for Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary, the Texans run game could be one of the best in the NFL, which only helps Stroud.
Houston could potentially go into Week One against the Baltimore Ravens returning only two starting linemen from last year’s group. If Green loses his job to Scruggs and Michael Deiter steps in at center, the Texans will have three new starters and it takes time for offensive lines to gel and develop that chemistry together. This is why it will be important for Coach Ryans to identify the best five quickly, so they can begin that process of growing together.
All eyes should be on the Texans’ line as training camp begins. There will be a number of position battles along the line and will be the most important battles as well. This offense will only go as far as Tunsil and company can take them and they have to be better than last season.