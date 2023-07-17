3 questions surrounding the Houston Texans offensive line heading into training camp
There has been a lot of hype and chatter about the Houston Texans' skill position players. What about the offensive line though? This was a massive weakness a season ago, will they be better in 2023?
Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green is entering his second year in the league and to say he struggled his rookie year would be an understatement. Green was the 15th overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft and proceeded to return the favor with a terrible rookie season.
Offensive linemen can often struggle in year one, so there is certainly hope he can rebound and play much better in 2023, and having Shaq Mason in the room should only help the young guard further his development. The problem is, he was so bad in 2022, even an improvement in his game does not guarantee he stays in the starting lineup.
In 2022, Green earned a PFF grade of 37.7, good enough to rank 77th out of 77 guards graded. Yes, dead last. Green allowed a whopping 47 pressures, which included four sacks and 12 quarterback hits. He also committed 12 penalties, tied for second-most in the league.
Green will need to step up significantly in 2023 if he is to retain his job as the starting left guard. Though I project him to start the season, I can see a scenario where he loses his job If he doesn’t show any development in his game throughout training camp and pre-season.