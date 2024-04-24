3 Positions the Houston Texans shouldn't worry about drafting
Taking a look at 3 positions the Houston Texans don't need to worry about drafting.
By Cody Taylor
1: Defensive End
An absolutely stacked unit for DeMeco Ryans to torment opposing QBs with, the Houston Texans' defensive end position shouldn't be doubted. Will Anderson Jr is coming off a Defensive Rookie of the Year award with 7 sacks, 45 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and is looking to grow in year 2. Adding Danielle Hunter from Minnesota after a 16.5 sacks, 83 total tackles 23 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in free agency after Jonathan Greenard departed for said Vikings will fill that production. The Texans made a big push for Hunter and with him coming back home to the Houston area should have him ready to go.
Signing Denico Autry from the Tennessee Titans will be a sneaky under-the-radar move. Coming off an 11.5-sack, 50 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback-hit seasons with the Titans, having Autry in the rotation will add an extra layer of planning and headaches for opposing offenses. Re-signing midseason acquisition Derek Barnett with 2.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits and adding Mario Edwards Jr with 2 sacks 21 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hits from Seattle in free agency gives a loaded defensive end position incredible depth behind Hunter and Anderson Jr.
With all of these defensive weapons, DeMeco and the Houston Texans shouldn't worry about adding another defensive end in the NFL Draft. Now we turn to another loaded position group that got it's own big acquisition this offseason.