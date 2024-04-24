3 Positions the Houston Texans shouldn't worry about drafting
Taking a look at 3 positions the Houston Texans don't need to worry about drafting.
By Cody Taylor
Just days away from the 2024 NFL, it is that magical time of year when hope and excitement take over for the fans of all 32 teams. For some teams it is the start of a rebuild, for others retooling, and for the elite a way to lock and load. The NFL draft gives everyone a lot to look forward and that is part of what I'm here to talk about.
Coming off of an incredibly successful 2023 campaign that saw former 2nd & 3rd overall picks QB CJ Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr take home Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year under the helm of Coach of the Year runner-up DeMeco Ryans gives the Houston Texans and their fans a lot to look forward to in the upcoming draft. And looking at the draft, I want to give 3 positions that the Houston Texans don't have to prioritize in the upcoming days.
The free agency period gave the team a lot of great additions like DE Danielle Hunter & Denico Autry, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, and pulling off great trades with the Buffalo Bills & Cincinnati Bengals to bring Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to Houston. With these great additions, some positions don't need to be at the forefront of Nick Caserio's mind. With that, let's start this party: