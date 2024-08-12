3 players who can't afford to miss anymore preseason games
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are trying to figure out what their roster should look like come the start of the regular season. The team is already underway in figuring out what should or shouldn't make the team, with cuts well underway as of press time. Yet, some names who are on the verge are not putting in the face time needed to warrant further discussions.
None of these men are sitting out on purpose, but due to health and safety concerns, but being injured or hurt doesn't protect you from losing your spot on the team. With so many spots to figure out and nearly half a team that needs to be cut before the first week of the season, guys can't be out for too long.
Not with roster spots, and positions on the line. These are three guys who are in line to either make the team or earn a big spot on the team but missed the most recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering they're all in positions of need, they can't afford to let anyone outperform them in any meaningful way.
TE Brevin Jordan
Brevin Jordan's spot on the team may not have been in danger had it not been for the impressive outing from Cade Stover. The rookie tight end from Ohio State is already pushing for the second spot in the tight end lineup. Just one spot behind Dalton Schultz. With the fact that Stover was drafted as high as he was coming into play (fourth-round), the fact is the Texans want to push Jordan. They wouldn't have taken a tight end that high if they were satisfied with his play. That means Jordan has to get back on the field and fast if he wants to keep his spot. He may not be cut, but he may be bumped down to the third tight-end spot on the roster.
LB Jake Hansen
The linebacking spots are pretty open. With how poorly Jacob Phillips has been, the inconsistency from Henry To'oto'o, and the fact we're not sure if Christian Harris is the guy we need him to be, there is an opportunity to be had here. Max Tooley is looking good and could take a backup role this season. Meaning, a guy like Jake Hansen can't afford to miss too much time. He's got a chance to not only make the team but take a starting job if he can show up in the preseason.
DT Tim Settle
With the suspension of Denico Autry, there is an opportunity in the middle of the defensive line. There's not a lot of depth and we're not entirely sure who should make the team at this point but Tim Settle isn't a lock to make the team by any means. He's been unimpressive his entire career and he has to prove he can warrant not just reps for the Texans but potentially a starter spot as well.