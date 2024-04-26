3 Players we're surprised didn't go on Day 1
With all the buzz, these 3 didn't go on Day 1?
By Cody Taylor
3. Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois
Similar to Cooper DeSean, Jer'Zhan Newton was a victim of the massive amount of offensive players taken in the first round. Also similar to DeJean, Newton is a prime defensive candidate to go early in the second round. Round one saw a lot of offense and round two will look more toward the defensive side of the ball. Newton is going to be a force in the interior of the defensive line for whoever takes advantage of him being available for day 2.
Defensive Tackles taken ahead of Jer'Zhan Newton: None
While the Houston Texans didn't have a 1st round pick after trading out of the 23rd pick, there was no shortage of storylines to look at. The AFC South rivals taking JC Latham(OT, Tennessee Titans, 7th) to help their offensive line against our defensive line, Laiatu Latu(EDGE, Indianapolis Colts, 15th) to try and get after CJ Stroud, and Brian Thomas Jr(WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, 23rd) to replace the hole Calvin Ridley's departure left. The Kansas City Chiefs adding Xavier Worthy(WR, 28th) to give Patrick Mahomes yet another weapon that can help them chase a possible 3-peat. The draft had a little bit of everything for everyone, even the Houston Texans as we watched it from home. Get ready for rounds 2 and 3 today, Texans fans. We will finally be on the clock.