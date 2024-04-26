3 Players we're surprised didn't go on Day 1
By Cody Taylor
2. Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa
As surprising as Cooper DeJean falling out of the first round was, I believe you can thank the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos for some of this. With them taking quarterbacks 8 and 12 and the quarterbacks they took gave a lot of teams options that they didn't expect.
And the sheer amount of offensive players that went in the first round meant 1st round with 23 and only 9 defensive players going means 1st round talented defensive players fall into the second round. DeJean is a prime candidate to go early in the second round. Cooper DeJean is going to provide great ability in the secondary for a team ready to jump on the chance to get him.
Cornerbacks taken before Cooper DeJean: Quinyon Mitchell(22), Terrion Arnold(24), Nate Wiggins(30)