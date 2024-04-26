3 Players we're surprised didn't go on Day 1
With all the buzz, these 3 didn't go on Day 1?
By Cody Taylor
The big day has come and night one has gone and the first 32 picks have been announced. While some picks like Caleb Williams going number one overall to the Chicago Bears were as expected as the sun rising in the morning, some were big swings like JJ McCarthy at 10 overall to the Minnesota Vikings and others were complete head scratchers like Michael Penix Jr at 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Even bigger were some of the names not called in round 1 of the NFL Draft.
Drafting isn't an exact science and as such, time will tell if or when these players will pan out. For all the buzz surrounding a bunch of players, it is a shock to see some fall out of the first round. I'm going to talk about 3 players that I was surprised to see fall out of round 1. Between team needs and 'drafting the best player available', these men falling out needs to be talked about. So let's get into it.
1. Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas
While his Texas teammate Xavier Worthy went 28 overall to the champion Kansas City Chiefs, Adonai Mitchell's name wasn't called, and... I'm curious as to why. The Buffalo Bills traded back to 32 with the Chiefs and then back one spot to to 33 with the Carolina Panthers. While there is a high chance Mitchell's name is called first on Day 2, his college tape and the number of teams who needed a wide receiver and having a 5th-year option available. Adonai Mitchell is going to provide a team with a top-level target at a great bargain.
Wide Receivers taken before Adonai Mitchell: Marvin Harrison Jr(4), Malik Nabers(6), Rome Odunze(9), Brian Thomas Jr(23), Xavier Worthy(28), Ricky Pearsall(31), Xavier Legette(32)