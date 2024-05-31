3 players we hope get cut come June 1st so the Texans can sign them
Markquese Bell, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
He may not be the most notable player on this list, but he is a very good contributor on defense. In his second year with the Cowboys, Bell started in eight games and totaled 94 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss. Bell has the versatility that the Texans seem to be looking for out of their players, as he’s also seen some reps as a safety. Where they decide to play him may be based on the matchup each week. They have a bigger need at linebacker than safety, so he would most likely see more snaps there.
Standing at 6’3 205 lbs, they may want him to play more at linebacker than he did in Dallas. If that’s the case, there could be packages where he gets on the field with both safeties, Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward, and all three linebackers, Christian Harris, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Henry To’oTo’o at the same time. His coverage ability from being a college safety, and his rushing ability from Dallas make him an intriguing player to have in your defense.
If they decide that linebacker is still a need, and Bell becomes available, Nick Caserio should be all over the phones getting him in Houston. At 25 years old, Bell has an untapped skillset that would make their defense significantly better.