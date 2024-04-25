3 Players the Texans hope fall to the second round
The Texans can land a solid potential starter in the second round
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Texans could use the help of a solid high-caliber cornerback, and Kool-Aid McKinstry could be their guy. The Texans signed a bevy of corners this offseason and you might be asking why they would want to draft one then with their first pick. They signed a lot of 1-year deals with guys who may be here and gone or training camp washouts. McKinstry could be the player who falls to them and can be a big part of the secondary in the near future. McKinstry doesn't have all the features that typically denote a first-round draft pick and so he could easily fall into the second round. McKinstry's speed is a question for many scouts but his pedigree might still take him into the first round and leave the Texans without a solid secondary option.
CB Nate Wiggins Clemson
The Texans could also explore another high-pedigree cornerback in Nate Wiggins out of Clemson. Some NFL mock drafts have Wiggins going in the late first round to the Detroit Lions while other mock drafts have the Lions picking McKinstry. Wiggins is a 6'1" highly touted corner who teams could drool over on the first day of the NFL draft. If Wiggins falls it's because he might be more of a project than some teams are willing to take on or wait for in a first-rounder. Wiggins would be the perfect fit for the Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryans would be elated to get a quality corner like Wiggins, and he will coach him up to be the player the Texans need on the other side of the field from Stingley.