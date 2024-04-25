3 Players the Texans hope fall to the second round
The Texans can land a solid potential starter in the second round
The Houston Texans don’t have a first-round draft pick this year so they will have two options for day one. First, they could watch and pray that one of the top players falls to the second round so the Texans can draft them on day two. Second, they can hope the Texans really want someone who has fallen some the first day and trade up to get a pick in round one. I think they would be smart to let the chips fall and hope a top player falls to them in the second round. Fans of the Texans will be in the same boat and hoping some players fall to the Texans' second-round pick.
The Houston Texans can land a few quality starters in the 2024 NFL draft second round
The Texans have the 42nd overall pick in the NFL draft as well as the 59th pick. The Texans could conceivably pair the two picks for a first-round pick but that depends on how much DeMeco Ryans wants a player in the first. If the Texans believe they are one star away from the Super Bowl they should do it, but if they need more than one, they need to wait. The Texans need a big-time cornerback to pair with Derek Stingley, Jr. to make the secondary a force and those players will be going quickly in the first round.
There are a few positions of need the Texans need to look at to solidify their future. The Texans need a strong corner, a solid defensive tackle, and some offensive line help. Any of those positions could have a potential starter landing in the second round and with a not as deep defensive tackle pool, the Texans would be wise to focus on the deeper pools with their top pick. Let’s take a look at a few players who Texans staff hope will fall to their second round pick.