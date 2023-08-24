3 players on the Houston Texans who are now roster locks for the 53-man roster
We all know the obvious choices that are considered locks to make the Houston Texans 53-man roster. Players like C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr, Jalen Pitre, Laremy Tunsil, and Derek Stingley Jr. aren't going anywhere.
For this exercise in predicting the final roster, I wanted to target a few players that maybe don't seem like locks, but I believe they are. I've written about guys I don't think will be on the roster come Week One and I'll be putting out my 53-man roster projections next week, after the Texans' final preseason game. But as of now, I have a few players in mind who are already locked in beyond the obvious players.
I think in many ways the team will look to fill some roles with veteran leadership, while also trying to focus on youth to build the foundation of this team. Throughout preseason, the team has looked good in some respects but also struggled in others. I'm primarily concerned about the Texans' offensive line and believe this season will be determined by how far their line can take them.
I like where the Texans are going so far and for the most part, have liked what I've seen from their preseason games. I think they are headed in the right direction and Stroud hasn't looked like the game is too big for him. He has a long way to go but Houston might have their guy at QB1.