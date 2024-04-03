3 NFL Draft prospects the Houston Texans need to stay away from
They may already have prospects that they don't like, and the fanbase may not agree with it either.
The Houston Texans are doing their homework on multiple positions in the draft. They may already have prospects that they don't like, and the fanbase may not agree with it either. Fans and the GM rarely agree on the draft, which is part of the reason the draft is so fun to watch. But for the fans that don't regularly watch college football or pay attention to each year's draft prospects, who are some players the Texans need to stay away from?
As the Texans go through their draft board, they'll need to determine 1) can they deal with a player's injury concerns 2) does a player fits our scheme 3) if the player is being overhyped by the media. Teams usually have their questions answered by draft night sometimes leading to a trade out of their current draft selection or a player the media values more than teams do, falling farther than people expected.
As we've all seen already, the Texans moved out of their first-round selection already because they value day two picks higher this year than first-round talent. It seems as if the Texans already had one of their questions answered before the combine even took place, hence the trade taking place. The media tells you the draft is loaded with talent, which it is no doubt. But what they don't tell you is how many of these talented players are dealing with a long injury history or some need more help on the field than teams want to deal with. So, who are those players for Houston?