3 moves Texans can make to give C.J. Stroud everything he needs

3. Sign Willie Gay/Lavonte David
If the Texans do go out and spend a ton of cash on Hunter (which, remember, they absolutely should), than Gay or David might be a great dice roll signing that doesn't break the bank.
Here's what, according to Pro Football Focus, they're projected to get this offseason:
- Gay: one-year, $3.75 million (2.75M guaranteed)
- David: one-year, $5 million (5M guaranteed)
Both of those deals would work for a team like Houston, who (in theory) spent big elsewhere and are looking for those lightning-in-a-bottle signings that the 2nd, 3rd, and sometimes 4th wave of free agency can provide. David is considerably older (34) than Gay (26), so the former would offer some veteran presence and depth help, while the latter could still be a starter for a team that are very clearly still looking for linebacker help.
Both are Super Bowl champs, too, which never hurts. The free agent linebacking group is a deep one this year, so there are plenty of options outside of these two – but if Houston isn't done adding at that spot, they'd be interesting additions.