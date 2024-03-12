3 moves Texans can make to give C.J. Stroud everything he needs
After a stellar debut, here's how the Stroud-Ryans Texans can keep the AFC South crown.
2. Sign Danielle Hunter
Update: The Texans did do this! Hunter agreed to a deal on Tuesday that became official once the new league year began.
You'd think that after drafting Anderson last year and signing Autry this offseason, the Texans would be all set at edge. As the cliche goes, however, you can never have too much edge rushing depth, and adding Hunter to that group would be overwhelming for most offensive line units across the NFL. And even at 29, Hunter's still got plenty left in the tank – he set a career-high in sacks (16.5), tackles for a loss (23), QB hits (22), and forced fumbles (4) last year.
And it's not like having a glut of pass rushers would be a schematic issue for Ryans, who won 2022's Assistant Coach of the Year award for his work as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, and is clearly one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds.
And for what it's worth, apparently there's mutual interest between Hunter and the Texans. Houston's one of the younger teams in football – they were ranked 12th youngest by average age when the playoffs started – and bringing in an experienced veteran that can still play would be the ultimate two-birds-with-one-stone move. With plenty of cap space left, the opportunity is right in front of them.