3 moves Texans can make to give C.J. Stroud everything he needs
After a stellar debut, here's how the Stroud-Ryans Texans can keep the AFC South crown.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, few teams have more reasons to be optimistic than the Houston Texans. A year after only winning three games, the Texans hired former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, drafted QB CJ Stroud, and ... won 10 games and the AFC South division title. Stroud was named Rookie of the Year, and with all the uncertainty surrounding the Jaguars (head coach on hot seat), Colts (franchise QB coming off shoulder surgery), and Titans (brand new head coach looking to overhaul roster), the division looks extremely up-for-grabs throughout the next half decade or so.
And through the first two days of free agency, they've been active in trying to keep 2023's momentum alive. Deals for RB Joe Mixon, TE Dalton Schultz, DE Denico Autry, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, and Jeff Okudah show that Houston is serious about not taking the proverbial sophomore year step back. And though there are some good signings in that mix, Houston still has plenty of time to make the big offseason move, one that takes the Texans from being an AFC South contender to an AFC Championship one. If Ryans, Stroud and the rest of the roster want to make a run past the Divisional round next season, these are three different moves that could help them actually get there.
