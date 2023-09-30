3 Key Players to Watch on the Houston Texans Defense
Will Anderson Jr - Edge defender
Is anyone surprised I listed Anderson here? It shouldn't be a surprise, as he's the Texans' best pass rusher, and he needs to dominate the Steelers backfield. Pittsburgh hasn't done a good job of running the ball, which means they will likely need to turn to their passing game more often than not.
You could say the same about the Texans but at least their passing game has been on point. We can't say the same about the Steelers. Pickett is completing less than 60% of his passes and has three interceptions on the season. If Anderson can get to him, force a strip sack and shut down drives, that will be huge for the Texans offense.