3 Houston Texans to watch in first preseason game
By Brett Hawn
Davis Mills
The other quarterback vying for the starting job in Houston is a familiar one. Incumbent signal-caller Davis Mills provides the Texans with experience behind center, but lackluster performance eliminated any security he previously had on the starting job.
In two seasons as the Texans starter, Mills holds a 5-19-1 record, completing 63.6% of his passes for 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. With the Texans failing to show any life under the guise of his leadership, Mills has a lot to prove heading into Foxborough.
With 2023 first-rounder C.J. Stroud eagerly waiting in the wings for his chance to shine, Mills needs a strong performance against the Patriots to keep his name in contention for the starting job.
Though Mills has starting experience, the investment that the Texans made in Stroud compared to that of Mills, a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, already puts the 24-year-old at a significant disadvantage, even if he does have starts already under his belt.
With a strong performance tonight, the decision on who to name as the starter will become that much more difficult for Texans brass. With limited time to make an impact this preseason, every rep is critical for Mills.