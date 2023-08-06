3 Houston Texans starters who could be benched with a bad camp
- C.J. Stroud still has a lot to prove
- Robert Woods is battling it out on the Texans' depth chart
- Denzel Perryman can't afford to struggle at all
Denzel Perryman
Another free agent the Houston Texans signed very early in free agency was linebacker Denzel Perryman. It makes sense for head coach DeMeco Ryan to prioritize this position with his background as a player and the scheme that he wants to run.
Denzel Perryman was a Pro Bowl linebacker in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders and had 154 total tackles but this past season dealt with some injuries that limited him to only 12 games. Entering training camp Perryman should be the starter but with the depth the team has at the position, it wouldn't be surprising to see the coaching staff make a quick change.
In addition to Perryman, the Texans have Christian Kirksey (who was the starter last year) as well as Henry To'oTo'o, who was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Depending on how the next few weeks go, and if Denzel Perryman struggles, the Texans could end up with the same starter they had last season.