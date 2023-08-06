3 Houston Texans starters who could be benched with a bad camp
- C.J. Stroud still has a lot to prove
- Robert Woods is battling it out on the Texans' depth chart
- Denzel Perryman can't afford to struggle at all
Robert Woods
One of the first free agent signings the Houston Texans made this offseason was wide receiver Robert Woods. The veteran receiver was released by the Tennessee Titans a few weeks earlier after finishing the year with 53 receptions, 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Now entering his 11th year in the league, Robert Woods is not the same player he was earlier in his career with the Los Angeles Rams but looked to be in line to be the starting slot receiver for this offense, considering his experience and the fact that the Texans made signing him such a priority.
However, the plan could have changed after the Texans drafted Tank Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he is a smaller wide receiver, he makes up for that with incredible speed and brings a different dimension to the wide receiver room.
It may not be a complete switch at the position, and Robert Woods' veteran experience is going to be invaluable to a young group of wide receivers, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Tank Dell getting more snaps than Woods sooner rather than later.