3 free agents Texans were wise to avoid
Here's who the Texans will eventually be glad they missed out on.
3. Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Deal: Three-years, $22.5 million
Everyone on the planet new that the Texans were going to make some moves at tight end this offseason, and the deal they eventually gave to Dalton Schultz (three-year, $36 million) already looks good comparatively. Schultz has had at least 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns in each of the last four season, while Parkinson has never reached either of those numbers in any of his four-year career. In fact, Parkinson's best season – 25 catches, 322 yards, two touchdowns – would slot in as the third worst of Schultz's. Almost $23 million is a ton of money for a tight end that primarily blocks, especially when Schultz also grades out better as a run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. Even with $36 million being on the high end of what teams are paying tight ends, that contract looks a lot better than Parkinson's.