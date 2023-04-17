3 former Texans we'll be glad are gone, 2 we'll wish stayed in 2023
1. Player the Houston Texans won't miss in 2023: Mario Addison, DE
Defensive end Mario Addison has had quite an interesting NFL career. After high school, he enrolled in Northeast Mississippi Community College and later transferred to Troy. Addison progressively got more playing time and left with a bang, registering 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior.
However, Addison's productive 2010 season with the Trojans didn't translate into immediate success in the pros, as he went undrafted and spent time with several teams before finding his feet with the Carolina Panthers. From 2013 to 2016, the Alabama product only made three starts but was a solid piece of the Panthers' pass rush rotation, logging 24.5 sacks in that span.
Addison spent three more years in Carolina before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Again, he was a key cog on their defensive line rotation, which is why the Texans might have felt comfortable inking him last year.
Had Houston acquired Addison in his prime, they would have gotten a dominant pass rusher. Instead, they had one sack, 14 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. However you look at it, that's not the kind of production the Texans expected to get.
Then again, it's hard to blame general manager Nick Caserio for thinking they could squeeze at least one good year out of the defensive end. After all, Addison was still a productive player in Buffalo (12 sacks, two forced fumbles) and the Texans didn't break the bank to sign him, so giving him a two-year deal worth $7.7 million seemed like a good investment at the time.