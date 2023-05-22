3 Former draft picks the Houston Texans wish they could have back
D.J. Reader
Reader was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft, with the 166th overall selection. He played with the Texans until 2020 when he left the team and signed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He's recorded 243 combined career tackles and is considered one of the top defensive tackles in the league.
Reader initially struggled with injuries when he joined the Bengals but is healthy and played a total of 25 games over the last two seasons. He made this list because of the impact he could have on this roster, alongside newly signed free-agent Sheldon Rankins, would have been enormous. No team would be able to run on this team.
He's a large man too, standing 6'3" and weighing 347 pounds. Opposing offensive lines have a hard time moving him off the ball and opening rush lanes. PFF gave him an overall grade of 87.3, with a pass rush grade of 84.3. According to PFF, he ranks as the sixth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. He produced 23 total quarterback pressures in 2022.
Somewhat surprising that he hasn't made any Pro Bowls or All-Pro but that's only a matter of time, as he may well get those accolades after 2023 because he's only gotten better and better each year.