3 biggest surprise contributors from Texans big week 3 win against the Jaguars
3. Tank Dell
Tank Dell has surprised many fans and teams with his electric speed and agility but no one was prepared for the breakout game he was going to have against this tough Jaguars defense. As they ranked 5th in takeaways with 6 (2 interceptions 4 fumbles). Dell had a solid game last week against the Colts catching 7 receptions for 72 yards, a touchdown, and 10.3 yards per catch.
In the game against the Jaguars, however, it was a totally different story as he doubled his yards with 145 yards on five receptions for an average of 29 yards per reception and a touchdown. His best catch came in the first quarter when he absolutely burned pro-bowl corner Marcus Peters for a 46-yard bomb to get the Texans inside the five for their first score of the game.
He made many catches that helped extend drives as he made two key first-down conversions to allow the Texans to get into field goal range to put the lead 17-0 before half-time. He's one of the most exciting players on this young offense and he will only get better as the Stroud-Dell connection continues to grow throughout the season. Who do you think was a surprise contributor in the Texans' key win against the Jaguars?