3 biggest contracts the Houston Texans have ever given out
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4 years/$156M in 2020)
Deshaun Watson was the Texans' first-round pick in 2017, and their first quarterback selected since David Carr in 2002. Watson had an elite career in Houston. Totaling 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns, 36 interceptions, and 17 rushing touchdowns in his short four seasons with the team. After the 2019 season where he totaled 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, the Texans signed Watson to a mega four-year/$156M deal.
As it stands right now, the Texans fleeced the Cleveland Browns in that trade, and Houston set themselves up for not only long-term success but short-term as well by shipping off their franchise cornerstone.
Watson has had an up-and-down seven-year career so far, but Texans fans should rejoice knowing they got the best version of Deshaun Watson since he left Clemson, and were able to replace him with CJ Stroud. Watson led Houston to two division championships and two playoff appearances in his time in Houston, and it felt like he and Deandre Hopkins would be the league's next top duo.
Wherever Deshaun Watson’s career winds up from here, one thing is for certain. He was a bright light in Houston Texans football at a time when they were just a quarterback away from contending.