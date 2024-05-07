3 best quarterbacks Texans will face during 2024 NFL season
The Houston Texans have an up-and-coming young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who is entering his second season with the franchise. Stroud was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, and the hope in Houston is that he will continue to blossom into one of the top signal-callers in the league, like these three guys, who the Texans will be facing off against next season.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Miami's man, Tua Tagovailoa, is coming off of a very solid season for the Dolphins. He led the league in passing yards last season after leading it in passer rating the prior year -- he's both productive and accurate.
Miami had the league's most explosive passing attack last season, thanks largely to Tagovailoa's play at quarterback. He made the Pro Bowl last season as a result. The guy really does have an impressive arm, and Houston will be tasked with trying to slow Miami's air offense at some point next season.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
At some point next season, the Texans will be tasked with trying to slow Lamar Jackson. In addition to his two MVP Awards, Jackson is also a two-time First Team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2019. He's also one of the most dynamic runners at the QB spot that the league has ever seen.
In six seasons, Jackson has compiled 5,258 rushing yards (a total that includes two separate 1,000-plus yard seasons) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Those are running back numbers. Jackson's ability to both run and throw at an elite level make him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for, and a big part of the reason why the Ravens have made the playoffs in five of his seasons under center.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the NFL's best active quarterback. He's the reigning Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory in February, and it's fair to wonder if he's even hit his prime yet.
At 28 years old, Mahomes has already accomplished more than most quarterbacks could ever dream of. He's won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, and he's been named to numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. He's also led the league in passing touchdowns twice and passing yards once. He's the complete package at the quarterback position, and the Texans will get the opportunity to face off against him during the 2024 season. Unfortunately for Houston fans, that game is slated to take place in Kansas City.