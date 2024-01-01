3 best defensive Houston Texans from their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans couldn't handle the Houston Texans defense.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' defense continued to defy expectations as they once again stepped up big when they were needed most. With injuries plaguing all three levels of the unit, and missing sack leader Jonathan Greenard, the Texans' defense came together to hold the Titans to just three points, while limiting the impact Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill were able to deliver.
They weren't the only names that struggled, as Derrick Henry looked more and more washed as the days go on, and the former rushing leader was held to just 42 yards. While that gave him 1,014 yards on the season, he was anything but effective running against the Texans' front seven.
Not only that, but despite DeAndre Hopkins breaking 1,000 yards this game as well, (1,011), he only had 72 yards and no touchdowns. While the Titans offense needs help, and a better quarterback, a lesser unit may have folded with so much pressure on their shoulders. So with that, let's pay respect to three of the top performers of the unit.
Derek Barnett
Derek Barnett was everywhere against the Titans. He had six tackles, a sack, and a half, all while assaulting both Tannehill and Levis with an additional four quarterback hits. Not bad for a player that the Philadelphia Eagles didn't want anymore.
Christian Harris
The tandem of Christian Harris and Blake Cashman was very good today, but it was Harris who made the big spotlight-size plays. Harris had five tackles, one of which went for a loss. But that wasn't all, as he was responsible for two pass deflections, the most on the team for the game. It was easily one of his best games of the season.
Will Anderson Jr.
We thought Will Anderson Jr. was out of the race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but after his two-sack outing against the Titans, we're rethinking that. It wasn't good enough that he sacked the Titans' quarterbacks twice, he also did it while hitting them an additional three times and recording both of his tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Andreson was a menace against the Titans and we loved watching him cause havoc.