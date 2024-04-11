2024 NFL Draft start time, location, and how to watch it
Just two weeks from today, we'll get to see how the Houston Texans finish filling out their roster before we make any kind of predictions for the season.
The NFL Draft is almost upon us. Just two weeks from today, we'll get to see how the Houston Texans finish filling out their roster before we make any kind of predictions for the season. As we know, Houston doesn't pick until Friday night, when they have three draft picks between rounds two and three. It'll be a long night of waiting patiently on Thursday before we see any action from Houston, but if you're a fan of the NFL draft in general like myself, it should be a fun night.
There are plenty of teams in the middle of the first round that are trying to trade up for one of the top four QBs and plenty of teams in the late first round that will be trying to move up for a pass catcher. It should be an entertaining night, even without a Texans draft pick.
Start time
The draft begins at 8:00 PM EST, but as we know, it doesn't actually begin until 8:15 at the earliest when the first pick is announced. This year, the Chicago Bears will make the first selection to get the draft kicked off.
With a presumed three QBs going with the top three picks, the draft doesn't actually begin until the Arizona Cardinals are on the board at pick four as they're a wild card. They could take standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, or trade the pick away for a QB-needy team. We may not find out their plans until they're on the clock.
Location
The draft will be held in downtown Detroit this year, and they're getting the stage set for Commissioner Roger Goodell to open the draft to a crowd full of booing fans. A tradition like no other. This is the first time Detroit has hosted the NFL Draft as the NFL has gone away from the Radio City Music Hall tradition.
How to watch it
As always, the draft will be televised on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. If you don't get those channels, it will also be streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+, both require a subscription.